“Poun Poun”: Boniface Teaches Bayer Leverkusen Staff Pidgin English As He Pushes Wheelbarrow
- Bayer Leverkusen players were involved in community service for the Bayer04 Helps Day
- The players and staff were involved in environmental activities at a daycare centre in Leverkusen
- Nigerian star Victor Boniface taught some members of staff the names of equipment in pidgin
Victor Boniface is more than just a footballer at Bayer Leverkusen; he is a big personality in the dressing room and displayed this during community service.
Leverkusen are still basking in the excitement of winning the German Bundesliga and DFB Pokal double last season, going unbeaten in both competitions.
Their only loss of the season came in the UEFA Europa League final, where they lost 3-0 to Atalanta, thanks to Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman’s hat-trick.
Boniface teaches Leverkusen staff pidgin
Leverkusen staff and players were involved in community service as part of their yearly Bayer04 Helps Day at the Werner-Heisenberg-Straße daycare centre.
They were involved in environmental activities, including cleaning and gardening, before having photoshoot sessions with the children at the centre.
As seen in a video uploaded by Bayer 04 Leverkusen on X, Nigerian striker Boniface was pushing a wheelbarrow filled with wood shavings and was telling a staff member the name it is called in Nigeria.
Poun poun, as it is known, is a name coined from the metallic quality of the machine and the sound it makes when dropped. It is mostly used by building contractors.
The striker is not the only Nigerian in the team; Nathan Tella, though he represents the African country, was born in England and is not exactly versed in the language.
Boniface's exploits last season made him the subject of transfer speculations, but according to Soccernet, he has confirmed he will continue at the Bay Arena next season.
Boniface hustles for daily 2k
LEGIT.ng reported that Boniface was hustling for daily 2k by pushing a wheelbarrow. He shared the photos online, which drew reactions from his fans.
The socially active football was merely having fun, even though some comments took it personally and accused him of trying to mock those in poverty.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com