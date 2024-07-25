Bayer Leverkusen players were involved in community service for the Bayer04 Helps Day

The players and staff were involved in environmental activities at a daycare centre in Leverkusen

Nigerian star Victor Boniface taught some members of staff the names of equipment in pidgin

Victor Boniface is more than just a footballer at Bayer Leverkusen; he is a big personality in the dressing room and displayed this during community service.

Leverkusen are still basking in the excitement of winning the German Bundesliga and DFB Pokal double last season, going unbeaten in both competitions.

Victor Boniface celebrates Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga title with Nathan Tella and Jeremy Frimpong. Photo by Mika Volkmann.

Their only loss of the season came in the UEFA Europa League final, where they lost 3-0 to Atalanta, thanks to Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman’s hat-trick.

Boniface teaches Leverkusen staff pidgin

Leverkusen staff and players were involved in community service as part of their yearly Bayer04 Helps Day at the Werner-Heisenberg-Straße daycare centre.

They were involved in environmental activities, including cleaning and gardening, before having photoshoot sessions with the children at the centre.

As seen in a video uploaded by Bayer 04 Leverkusen on X, Nigerian striker Boniface was pushing a wheelbarrow filled with wood shavings and was telling a staff member the name it is called in Nigeria.

Poun poun, as it is known, is a name coined from the metallic quality of the machine and the sound it makes when dropped. It is mostly used by building contractors.

The striker is not the only Nigerian in the team; Nathan Tella, though he represents the African country, was born in England and is not exactly versed in the language.

Boniface's exploits last season made him the subject of transfer speculations, but according to Soccernet, he has confirmed he will continue at the Bay Arena next season.

Boniface hustles for daily 2k

LEGIT.ng reported that Boniface was hustling for daily 2k by pushing a wheelbarrow. He shared the photos online, which drew reactions from his fans.

The socially active football was merely having fun, even though some comments took it personally and accused him of trying to mock those in poverty.

