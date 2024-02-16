Super Eagles defender Ola Aina is the latest Nigerian footballer to make a grand return to his football club, Nottingham Forest

Ola Aina, despite losing a penalty against Cote d'Ivoire at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final, was selected as the best right back in the tournament

A new video of his return to Nottingham Forest has warmed the hearts of many of his Nigerian fans

The 2023 African Cup of Nations has ended as several Super Eagles players are beginning to leave Nigeria for their respective foreign clubs.

Days after Legit.ng reported that Samuel Chukwueze was given a heroic welcome at Italian Serie A side AC Milan, Ola Aina has also returned to English club Nottingham Forest.

Super Eagles' Ola Aina at Nottingham Forest

On Friday, February 16, Nottingham Forest, a football club in England, shared a video showing the moment the Super Eagles defended and joined his teammates.

Ola, who was picked as the best right back in the AFCON competition despite having a poor outing against Cote d'Ivoire in the final, beamed with smiles as he exchanged pleasantries with his Nottingham Forest teammates and coaches.

Watch the video Nottingham Forest shared on their official Instagram page below:

Nigerians react as Ola Aina returns to Nottingham Forest

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

"The way I am seeing Nigerian players been welcomed back to their club’s now I am super proud again…."

"My love for this dude."

"The emperor the conqueror the champion the lion is here."

"One of the Best RB in the world right now."

"Glad to see him smiling again after SIMON ADINGRA gave him a stiff neck in the Africa Cup of Nations final."

Iwobi returns to Fulham

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported a photograph of the Eagles' midfielder Alex Iwobi as he arrived at Fulham FC.

The picture on a lush green football pitch showed the sportsman in his club’s jersey as he smiled graciously for the camera.

"Hope say Iwobi no go cut my game dis weekend."

