A captivating TikTok video of Stanley Nwabali’s encounter with the Ooni of Ife captured the attention of many viewers after the AFCON tournament.

The video showed the highly respected king of the Yoruba people expressing his admiration and appreciation for the Super Eagles goalkeeper, who had displayed remarkable skills and agility in the African Cup of Nations.

The king as shared by @afrospacemedia001 clapped his hands enthusiastically and praised the goalkeeper for his contribution to the Nigerian team’s success.

The goalkeeper, who was overwhelmed by the honour and recognition, knelt down respectfully before the monarch and appeared to thank him for his kind words and gesture.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali in Aso Rock after AFCON performance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the talented shot-stopper, Stanley Nwabali, was spotted in a viral video captured in Aso Rock.

The goalkeeper became a darling of Nigerians after his heroic performance in the AFCON 2023, which sent the Super Eagles to the finals.

FG makes fresh request from Super Eagles players

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has requested that the Super Eagles players be available to mentor young and aspiring football players in Nigeria as they prepare to return to their clubs abroad.

Jose Peseiro's led Super Eagles had become the first runner-up in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) after being defeated by the host Cote'd'Ivoire in a thrilling three-goal final.

Many Nigerians commended the team for their commitment and determination during the competition.

