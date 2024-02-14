Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen missed out on the CAF team of the tournament for the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023

Three Super Eagles players - Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong and Ademola Lookman made the list

PUMA Golden Boot award winner, Equatorial Guinea striker, Emilio Nsue beat Osimhen to the top nine position

Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire - The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the team of the tournament for the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 in Core d'Ivoire with Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen missing from the list.

The best 11 players were chosen from five countries – Ivory Coast, Nigeria, South Africa, Congo and Equatorial Guinea.

The football governing body announced the list via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @CAF_Online, on Wednesday, February 14.

The Champion – Elephant of Cote d'Ivoire had 3 players and the runner-up, Super Eagles of Nigeria also had 3 players.

Two Bafana Bafana of South Africa players made the list, the same as the Congolese national team and the last spot was taken by Equatorial Guinea striker and PUMA Golden Boot award winner, Emilio Nsue

Goalkeeper

Ronwen Hayden Williams of South Africa

Defenders

Ola Aina of Nigeria

William Troost-Ekong of Nigeria

Chancel Mbemba of Congo DR

Ghislain Konan OF Ivory Coast

Midfielders

Teboho Mokoena of South Africa

Franck Kessié of Ivory Coast

Jean Michaël Seri of Ivory Coast

Attackers

Yoane Wissa of Congo DR

Ademola Lookman of Nigeria

Emilio Nsue of Equatorial Guinea

South Africa’s Makgopa beats Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that despite his all-around brilliant performance against Angola, Osimhen missed out on the quarter-final best XI in AFCON 2023 in Cote d'Ivoire.

According to the AFCON team of the round released by renowned football statistics website, Whoscored, South Africa’s striker, Evidence Makgopa is adjudged the best attacker. Makgopa won a total of nine aerial duels, fired off two shots and made one key pass in the quarter-final match against Cape Verde.

Only two Super Eagles players, Lookman and Moses Simon made the team while their semi-final opponent, Bafana Bafana had five players.

