The Super Eagles of Nigeria's loss to the Elephant of Cote at the final of the 2023 AFCON makes the two West African countries three times champions in the continent

However, Nigeria lost the opportunity of standing shoulder to shoulder with its close ally, Ghana, a four-time champion of AFCON

A video of the ranking, which was shared by CAF, showed that Egypt, Cameroon and Ghana are the top three countries in Africa with the highest number of AFCON won

Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire - Nigeria is still trailing its close neighbour and rival in the race for the number of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) won by each country.

According to a video by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), among the countries that have won the highest football competition trophy in the continent so far, Nigeria is still behind Ghana.

How Nigeria lost AFCON 2023

Nigeria had the chance to meet up with its neighbour in terms of number when the Super Eagles entered the 2023 AFCON final against the host country, Cote d'Ivoire, on Sunday, February 11.

The West African country was defeated by its French neighbour, Cote d'Ivoire, 2-1. The Elephant of Cote d'Ivoire defeated the Super Eagles of Nigeria with two strikes from Franck Kessie and Sebastien Haller, which saw off the opening goal by the Eagle's captain, Troost-Ekong.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria had entered the final of the competition to win the trophy for the fourth time, while the Elephants competed to win the title for the third time, having won it in 1992 and 2015.

The outcome of the 2023 AFCON final made Nigeria and Cote d'Ivoire three times champions in the continent while Ghana stayed ahead as four times champion.

Top AFCON winners

Below is the list of African countries that have won AFCON and their number of winnings:

S/N Countries Wins 1 Egypt 7 2 Cameroon 5 3 Ghana 4 4 Cote d'Ivoire 3 5 Nigeria 3 6 Algeria 2 7 Democratic Republic of Congo 2 8 Senegal 1 9 Zambia 1 10 Tunisia 1 11 South Africa 1 13 Morocco 1 14 Zaire 15 People's Republic of Congo 16 Sudan 1 17 Ethiopia 1

