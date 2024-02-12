Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Côte d’Ivoire became the ninth country to host and win the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) since its inception.

The Elephants defeated the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2-1 courtesy of goals from goals from Franck Kessie and star striker Sebastian Haller to win their 3rd AFCON trophy on home soil on Sunday, February 11.

Ivory Coast and other countries that hosted and won the AFCON title Photo credit: ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP

Source: Getty Images

As reported by The Nation, here are nine countries that have hosted and won the AFCON tournament.

List of countries that hosted, won AFCON

Egypt

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The first nation and host and win the AFCON tournament was Egypt.

The North African country has hosted and won the CAF AFCON trophy three times as host in the year in 1959, 1986 and 2006.

Ethiopia

The second to host and win the Africa championship is Ethiopia.

The East Africa hosted and won their first and only AFCON title in 1962 after defeating the Pharaoh of Egypt 4-2 after extra time.

Ghana

The first West African country to win the AFCON trophy was Ghana hosted in 1963 defeating Sudan 3-0 in the final

They lifted the AFCON trophy again 15 years later as host in 1978 after defeating Uganda in the final to emerge the winner.

Sudan

Sudan is another country that has hosted and won the AFCON tournament. Sudan lifted the AFCON trophy in 1970 after beating Ghana in the final.

Nigeria

Nigeria hosted and won their first-ever AFCON trophy in 1980 at the National Stadium in Lagos.

The Super Eagles defeated the Desert Warriors of Algeria 3-0 in the final

Algeria

Ten years after losing at the final to the host nation, Nigeria in Lagos, Algeria hosted and won their first AFCON title in 1990.

It was more of a revenge as the final match was against the Super Eagles of Nigeria and it ended 1-0 in favour of Algeria.

South Africa

South Africa hosted and won their first and only AFCON title in 1996 on home soil.

The Bafana Bafana team defeated Tunisia 2-0 in the AFCON 96 final.

Tunisia

Tunisia hosted and won the AFCON title in 2004 on their third attempt as host. The North Africa hosted and lost 3-2 to Ghana after extra time in 1965.

They hosted and failed to lift the AFCON title in 1994.

Côte D’Ivoire

Cote D’Ivoire is the latest country to host and win the AFCON title. Ivory joined the list after the Elephants defeated the Super Eagles in Abidjan on Sunday, February 11.

Peseiro explains why Ivory Coast defeated Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jose Peseiro admitted that Ivory Coast were the better side in the 2023 AFCON final played in Abidjan.

Peseiro admitted in a post-match interview: “Ivory Coast were better than us today. “I am sad, my team is sad, but for me, they did the maximum, each one. Sometimes you want to do something but you cannot do it.”

Source: Legit.ng