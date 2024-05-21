A smart mother has shared a video showing the moment she woke her little daughter using a portable microphone

In the funny clip shared via the TikTok app, the woman called her daughter's name severally and asked her to rise for school

After struggling with sleepiness and sluggishness for a while, the little girl woke up and came down from the bed

A mother has left netizens in stitches with the new method she adopted in waking her toddler from sleep.

A video showed the woman practising her new trick and expressing excitement that it worked for her.

Mother wakes baby using microphone Photo credit: @nnella2/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum wakes daughter with microphone

In a video, the mother identified as @nnella2 used a microphone to wake her daughter who was deeply asleep.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She called her name severally with the microphone and asked her to rise because it was time for school.

After struggling for a while on the bed and battling with sleep, the little girl opened her eyes and got down from the bed.

Expressing her excitement that the new method worked, the mother wrote in her caption:

"Waking my daughter with the mic. It's working. So i bathed and dressed her while shz sleeping as usually but managed to wake her up with mic after."

Reactions as mum wakes daughter with microphone

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about the story.

Many mothers promised to also get a microphone and do the same to their children who usually have a hard time waking from sleep.

@Manyikos said:

"Your name will appear a lot in her therapy sessions."

@MaMnyandu wrote:

"I wanna buy this mic just to irritate my children thank you Mr Price."

@Mabutho said:

"These kids thought we are parents. Kanti we are also kids."

@Pruh nkosi said:

"No with this Mic my son will hatee me, just last week he asked me to choose between being a rude mom and a cool mom."

@TshegoKabinde said:

"What the hell is wrong with us. I want that mic too."

@TEBogo reacted:

"There's already an amapiano song for this sound - Ch'cco Kontrol."

@Pumii commented:

"That's it! you have convinced me to go and buy it after so long of stopping myself! This is a valid reason! I am definitely waking my daughter up like this!"

@Phelo added:

"My baby also is struggling to wake up I will play cocomelon on my phone ndifake under her pillow avuke everyday same thing."

Watch the video below:

Epic moment baby refused to sleep

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man complained to his wife over the behaviour of his baby, who rarely sleeps at night.

A viral video showed the man lamenting bitterly around 4 am while carrying his baby in a carrier.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng