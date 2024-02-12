2023 AFCON: Full List of Awardees as Nigeria's Captain Becomes Best Player of The Tournament
William Troost Ekong, the captain of the Super Eagles, has been crowned the best player of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cote d'Ivoire on Sunday, February 11.
The Nigerian captain was instrumental in the progress of the Super Eagles from the beginning to the final of the competition, where he had a notching in a header to score the first goal in the match against the host Cote d'Ivoire before Franck Kessie and Sebastian Haller overturned the joy.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) had organised the 34th 2023 AFCON, which ended on a disappointing note for Nigeria 2-1.
Below is the full list of the awardees:
Ecobank Best Goalkeeper
Ronwen Williams – South Africa
Air Côte d’Ivoire Fair Play Team award
South Africa
Puma Golden Boot winner
Emilio Nsue – Equatorial Guinea (5 goals)
Puma Silver Boot winner
Gelson Dala – Angola (4 goals)
Puma Bronze boot winner
Mostafa Mohamed – Egypt (4 goals)
TotalEnergies Man of the competition
William Troost-Ekong – Nigeria
Best Young Player award
Simon Adingra – Ivory Coast
Best Coach award
Emerse Faé – Ivory Coast
Nigeria has, at the group stage, defeated the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire in the group stage of the competition and qualified as one of the best losers.
However, the host country was determined and defeated the Super Eagles in the final of the competition.
Source: Legit.ng