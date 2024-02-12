William Troost Ekong, the captain of the Super Eagles, has been crowned the best player of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cote d'Ivoire on Sunday, February 11.

The Nigerian captain was instrumental in the progress of the Super Eagles from the beginning to the final of the competition, where he had a notching in a header to score the first goal in the match against the host Cote d'Ivoire before Franck Kessie and Sebastian Haller overturned the joy.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) had organised the 34th 2023 AFCON, which ended on a disappointing note for Nigeria 2-1.

Below is the full list of the awardees:

Ecobank Best Goalkeeper

Ronwen Williams – South Africa

Air Côte d’Ivoire Fair Play Team award

South Africa

Puma Golden Boot winner

Emilio Nsue – Equatorial Guinea (5 goals)

Puma Silver Boot winner

Gelson Dala – Angola (4 goals)

Puma Bronze boot winner

Mostafa Mohamed – Egypt (4 goals)

TotalEnergies Man of the competition

William Troost-Ekong – Nigeria

Best Young Player award

Simon Adingra – Ivory Coast

Best Coach award

Emerse Faé – Ivory Coast

Nigeria has, at the group stage, defeated the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire in the group stage of the competition and qualified as one of the best losers.

However, the host country was determined and defeated the Super Eagles in the final of the competition.

