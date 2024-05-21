A video showing the touching reunion of a brave soldier and his little daughter has gone viral online

A video showed the moment the little girl came out of her classroom to see her father waiting for her

The emotional girl paused a bit to be sure it was father before screaming and running into his arms

A soldier recently surprised his little daughter at her school and the video melted hearts online.

The emotional clip first showed the soldier standing inside his daughter's school and waiting for her to come out of her class.

Little girl reunites with soldier dad Photo credit: @afvofficial/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little girl reunites with soldier dad

In the clip shared on TikTok by @afvofficial, the little girl screamed in joy as she sighted her father.

Suddenly, she paused a little, retraced her steps and looked again to be sure that she wasn't seeing a ghost.

When she was sure that it was indeed her father, she ran towards him and gave him a tight embrace while being filmed.

Reactions as soldier reunites with daughter

The touching video shared via the TikTok app ignited massive reactions from netizens who came across it.

@deborah_jojo21 said:

"People who watched this more than once. Let’s gather here!"

@Donald Grimes said:

"That baby girl went though six phases of emotions. Excitement, Confused, Relieved, Unsure, Emotional, Thrilled."

@Reanelle commented:

"Those who cried while repeatedly watching gather here let's pray for her Dad's protection in service."

@God's child said:

"Am crying mine is also soldier but no love for our children not even books am struggling alone with bright children."

@amicableone reacted:

"Very emotional. May God Almighty spare the lives of everyone fighting for the peace of the nation and the world at large."

@C.finish wrote:

"She wants to sure she's not hugging someone that looks just like her dad, this happened to me before."

@Cash Mammy added:

"My mum's reaction when I spent six years abroad she didn't even expect to see me that very day her excitement was to cry."

Last born reunites with family after 30 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man, Adewole Idowu Oluwatobi's 30-year-old search for his immediate family, finally ended as he met with them recently.

Idowu met with them in Lagos and appreciated Legit.ng for helping him reunite with his family.

Source: Legit.ng