CAF has released the monetary amount winners of the ongoing AFCON 2023 will get after the end of the tournament

According to a release by CAF, the gold, silver and bronze winners will get $7 million, $4 million respectfully

Also, the teams that contested for the bronze will get $2.5 million each, while the rest, till the ones that lost at the group stage, have specific amounts pegged for them

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire - The Confederation of African Football has given a breakdown of the cash prizes that countries participating in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament (AFCON prize money) in Cote d'Ivoire.

This revelation comes at a time when the competition has reached its quarter-final stage, where eight teams, including the Super Eagles of Nigeria, the host country, and Bafana Bafana of South Africa, are competing to move to the next stage.

AFCON 2023: Cash prize winners in the nations cup will get Photo Credit: CAF, Super Eagles

Source: Twitter

AFCON 2023: Breakdown of the money prizes for winners

The gold winner of the 2023 AFCON will get $7 million for lifting the trophy. The Silver winner of the tournament will go away with $4 million. The Bronze winner and the country that took the fourth position in the tournament will get $2.5 million each, The Punch reported.

Also, the four teams that lost in the quarter-final will receive $1.3 million, while the eight teams that were defeated at the round of 16 stage will go away with $800,000 each.

In addition, two teams that came third in their groups but could not move to the next stage will receive $700,000, and the six teams will be compensated with $500,000 each.

How much AFCON winners will get?

Winner: $7,000,000

Runners-up: $4,000,000

Semi-finalists (two teams): $2,500,000 x 2

Quarter-finalists (four teams): $1,300,000 x 4

Round of 16 (eight teams): $800,000 x 8

Four teams that will qualify for the semi-final, Gernot Rohr

Legit.ng earlier reported that Gernot Rohr, the former manager of the Super Eagles, has predicted the chances of Nigeria against the Palancas Negras of Angola.

The former Eagles boss tipped the Nigerian team to emerge victorious in their clash against Angola in the quarter-final match of the ongoing AFCON 2023.

Rohr also predicted three other teams to make it to the semi-final stage, citing their strengths and weaknesses.

Source: Legit.ng