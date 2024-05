Citizens of African Union (AU) member states who want to contribute to the development of the continent can apply to join the prestigious organisation

First, interested persons need to register and create their new job profile to apply for the vacant positions

Legit.ng reports that presently, the AU is offering more than 20 jobs with openings in Abuja, Addis Ababa, and other cities

FCT, Abuja - The ministry of foreign affairs of Nigeria on Tuesday, May 21, urged qualified citizens to apply for job vacancies in the African Union (AU).

In a notice signed by Eche Abu-Obe, the spokesperson of the ministry of foreign affairs, authorities notified Nigerians that the AU is seeking to recruit qualified candidates for 24 vacant positions "with duty stations in Addis Ababa - Ethiopia, Abuja - Nigeria, Libreville - Gabon, Nairobi - Kenya, and Lusaka - Zambia.

African Union jobs 2024

The ministry said:

"AU is a continental body consisting of the 55 member states with a strategic framework for delivering on Africa's goals to promote inclusivity and sustainable development, headquartered in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia."

The statement encouraged interested applicants to "apply via the AU's career portal" — https://careers.au.int/.

Legit.ng reports that the deadline for the submission of applications varies, depending on the role.

Below is a list of the professional opportunities to work for the AU:

Job Title Department/Organ Location Deadline Internship programme African Union Commission Addis Ababa Oct 31, 2024 Driver at African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) AfCFTA Secretariat Accra Jun 19, 2024 Senior Program Officer, AVoHC Program Management (AfCDC) Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Addis Ababa Jun 14, 2024 Head of Division, One Health AfCDC Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Addis Ababa Jun 10, 2024 Senior Technical Officer Endemic Diseases & NTDs (AfCDC) Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Addis Ababa Jun 07, 2024

Job Title Department/Organ Location Deadline Senior Technical Expert (AfCDC) Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Addis Ababa Jun 07, 2024 Project Management Expert (AfCDC) Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Addis Ababa Jun 07, 2024 Head of Programme & Budgeting Division (AfCDC) Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Addis Ababa Jun 07, 2024 Project Coordinator (AfCDC) Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Addis Ababa Jun 07, 2024 Procurement Specialist (AfCDC) Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Addis Ababa Jun 07, 2024 IT System Administrator (AfCDC) Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Addis Ababa Jun 06, 2024 Senior Technical Officer - One Health and AMR (AfCDC) Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Addis Ababa Jun 06, 2024 Technical Officer - Event Based Surveillance (EBS) - (AfCDC) Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Addis Ababa Jun 06, 2024 Principal Partnerships Officer (AfCDC) Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Addis Ababa Jun 06, 2024 Senior Technical Officer - NPHI (AfCDC) Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Addis Ababa Jun 06, 2024 Finance & Operation Officer - RCC East (AfCDC) Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Nairobi May 27, 2024 Finance & Operation Officer - RCC Central (AfCDC) Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Libreville May 27, 2024 Head of Partnership & International Cooperation (AfCDC) Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Addis Ababa Head of Planning, Reporting & Accountability (AfCDC) Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Addis Ababa May 22, 2024 Transport & Travel Assistant (AfCHPR) African Court on Human and People's Rights Arusha May 22, 2024 Head of MIS Division (AfCDC) Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Addis Ababa Jun 06, 2024 Principal Program Officer for Emergency Response and Recovery (AfCDC) Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Addis Ababa Jun 06, 2024 Head of Accounting & Reporting Division ( AfCDC) Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Addis Ababa Jun 03, 2024 Service Delivery Advisor African Union Commission Addis Ababa Jun 03, 2024 Executive Assistant African Union Commission Addis Ababa Jun 03, 2024 Principal Technical Officer Infectious Diseases and Neglected Tropical Diseases (AfCDC) Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Addis Ababa Jun 03, 2024 Principal Officer, Fellowship & Leaders Programme (AfCDC) Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Addis Ababa Jun 03, 2024 Regional Director - Regional Coordinating Center West (AfCDC) Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Abuja Jun 03, 2024 Finance & Operation Officer - RCC South (AfCDC) Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Lusaka Jun 03, 2024 Principal Knowledge Management Officer (AfCDC) Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Addis Ababa May 30, 2024

