APC Youth Solidarity Network said they were brainwashed into protesting against Abdullahi Ganduje

The group said enemies of the ruling party led them to protest calling for Gnduje's resignation as chairman of the ruling party

They said they had realized their mistakes and urged President Bola Tinubu to ensure that Ganduje was not removed from the seat

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Solidarity Network has revealed that they were sponsored by enemies of the party to lead a protest calling for the resignation of Abdullahi Ganduje as chairman of the ruling party.

National Coordinator of the group, Prince Danesi Momoh, said the group was brainwashed by those who are conniving with the opposition New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to destabilize the APC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Group urges Tinubu to ensure that Ganduje is not removed to from seat Photo credit: APC Youth Solidarity Network

Source: UGC

Momoh disclosed this in a statement during a news conference on Tuesday, May 21 and made available to Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The group said those complaining of lack of patronage by Tinubu's administration are hiding under the botched suspension to destabilise the party and generate baseless narratives.

"We were brainwashed that, the only way to save our party, is by mobilizing for the removal of the National Chairman, in order to avoid Zamfara treatment where the party won all elections, but our votes were later awarded to the opposition by the Supreme Court.

"As overzealous members and reputable youth organization within the party, we swung into action by mobilizing against our workaholic National Chairman, only to later realise that the people pushing us against Ganduje are enemies within the party, who are conniving with the opposition New Nigeria Peoples party to destabilize the APC and by extension the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The leader of the APC group called on Tinubu to ensure that Ganduje is maintained as the National Chairman.

“On our part, we shall be staging a solidarity protest to tell all naysayers that there's no vacancy in APC National Secretariat and no matter what they do, Ganduje will complete his tenure and establish APC as the strongest party in Nigeria and beyond.

“Let it be on record that we were the first to protest against the National Chairman and we are saying we are sorry for being used against our party. We shall work with the National Chairman to move our party forward.”

Presidency allegedly declares Ganduje’s seat vacant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a new report disclosed that the presidency may have given stakeholders the green light to begin the search for Ganduje's replacement.

Besides the North Central zone producing the next chairman, the presidency, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, might be open to allowing the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) camp within the party to produce Ganduje’s replacement as part of the appeasement moves.

A top source within the APC camp disclosed to Leadership newspaper that Tinubu backed the move for stakeholders to begin the search for Ganduje's replacement.

Source: Legit.ng