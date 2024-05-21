The federal government of Nigeria has reportedly proposed N54,000 as a new minimum wage

Legit.ng reports that this follows a walkout by the organised labour comprising the NLC and TUC during the last meeting with the tripartite committee over the proposed N48,000 as minimum wage

However, a source from a meeting with the FG held on Tuesday, May 21, reportedly disclosed that the government has agreed to increase the minimum wage to N54,000

FCT, Abuja - The Bola Tinubu-led government has upped its proposal for the new minimum wage to N54,000.

The labour unions had argued that the current minimum wage of N30,000 can no longer cater for the well-being of an average Nigerian worker.

According to The Punch in a report on Tuesday, May 21, this development follows labour's rejection of the N48,000 minimum wage proposed by the FG.

Recall the meeting called by the federal government on Wednesday, May 15, to discuss the national minimum wage for workers ended abruptly as leaders of organised labour staged a walk-out.

Speaking on behalf of the labour, Joe Ajaero, president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), condemned the federal government’s proposed N48,000 wage.

He stated that the government was not serious about negotiating with the labour, adding that the government has until the end of the month to decide.

But The Punch reported on Tuesday afternoon, May 21, that "a highly reliable source" at an ongoing meeting in Abuja disclosed that the government has decided to raise the proposed pay.

The source said:

“The federal government has now proposed the sum of N54,000."

It is not immediately clear if this offer will be accepted as the FG’s proposal is a far cry from the N615,000 proposed by organised labour.

