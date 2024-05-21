A Nigerian woman was puzzled as her little daughter refused to recite the Psalm 23 Bible verse's first line the right way

Instead of starting with 'The Lord is my shepherd', the innocent kid kept saying 'The Lord is my baby'

The kid's insistence on reciting the verse that way left internet users in stitches as people defended her

A little girl refused her mother's correction and continued to misquote the biblical Psalm 23.

Her mum took to social media to funnily lament over how her kid recited the first line.

The little girl ignored her mother's correction. Photo Credit: @theadekoyas0

Source: TikTok

"How do we get this Bible class assignment done now @debbywhiteandmum come and see your pupil o," the kid's mum lamented on TikTok.

"The Lord is my shepherd" is the first line of Psalm 23, verses one to six, a popular portion of the Christian Bible.

Despite her mum's correction, the child repeatedly said, "The Lord is my baby." The child's parents occasionally share content about their family via the page @theadekoyas0.

Watch the video below:

Netizens funnily defended the kid

Sweetberry_gold said:

"The lord will forever be her bby ,as for u , let him be ur shepherd , no dey stress my innocent client."

Okereke Oluchi H. said:

"You said what the Lord is to you and she said what the Lord is to her na … your shepherd her baby."

ADA said:

"What the lord joined together, let no mother put asunder.No be you dey relationship. The lord is her babe, baby, babysitter, period."

oma_spellz said:

"No be u go tell her who the Lord be abeg na her baby."

Bismark_oneil said:

"The Lord is her baby! No stress her with “share pad.”

debbieyohanna said:

"Madam is the Lord complaining to you?

"The Lord is her baby and that is it."

CynthiaOo said:

"Shepherd o, baby o…. Is the Lord with her? Yes. Case closed. Abeg free Mary."

pasty547 said:

"What if she was dating him over there."

