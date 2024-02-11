The Elephant of Cote d'Ivoire has become the winner of the 2023 African Cup of Nations by defeating the Super Eagles of Nigeria with two goals to one at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on Sunday night, February 11.

The Ivory Coast is the host of the 34th edition of the competition.

They defeated Nigeria with two strikes from Franck Kessie and Sebastien Haller, which saw off the opening goal by the Eagle's captain, Troost-Ekong.

Source: Legit.ng