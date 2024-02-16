The Facebook posts that claimed South Africans were attacking Nigerians following their defeat at the 2023 AFCON semi-final has been verified

The three pictures shared by one Facebook page, Igbo Times Magazine, were discovered to be dated to the Xenophobic period in 2019

Nigeria's Super Eagles defeated the Bafana Bafana of South Africa 4-2 on penalty shootouts after playing 1-1 during the full and extra time

Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire - Nigeria and South Africa have been in the battle of Supremacy since the days of Apartheid, which has witnessed many democratic eras in the two countries.

The competition ranged from economic prosperity to music, such as the Amapiano and Afrobeat and the quest for dominance on the international scene.

Reports that Nigerians are being attacked in South Africa after AFCON loss in false Photo Credit: Super Eagles, Bafana Bafana

Source: Twitter

Facebook posts claimed South Africans attacked Nigerians

However, there was a recent clash between the two countries at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the semi-final stage of the competition on February 7, where the Super Eagles defeated the Bafana Bafana in penalty shootouts 4-2 after playing 1-1 for the 90 minutes and extra times.

No less than 24 hours after the match, a Facebook page, Igbo Times Magazine, shared three pictures and a website link, alleging that South Africans were attacking Nigerians living in the country over the loss.

The Facebook post was accompanied by the caption:

“Breaking News: South Africans Begin Attack On Nigerians In Johannesburg And Looting Of Their [shops] For Losing To Nigeria. At least six Nigerian shops have been set on fire while others are looted by South African anger mob for losing to Nigeria last night.”

AFCON: Facts on renewed xenophobic attacks

However, no credible media reported the clash between Nigerians and South Africans after the football match in Cote d'Ivoire.

Clicking on the website link, the author only published the same Facebook caption on the website, there was no source or official cited, and it gave no further details.

According to Dubawa, the website link was uploaded on ScanAdviser, a tool used to verify the credibility of websites. It was shown that the website was created on June 26, 2026, by an unknown identity. The website was rated 40/100, with a low trust score.

Using Google Lens to track the history of the pictures posted on Facebook posts, it was discovered that each of them was taken during the 2019 Xenophobic attack.

Source: Legit.ng