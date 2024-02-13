The Super Eagles are set to land in the country today after the outing in the just concluded AFCON tournament

Reports disclosed that the Eagles will depart Abidjan for Abuja today and a warm reception has been organised for them

Meanwhile, four of the players based in England have already returned to their bases directly from Cote d’Ivoire

Following the conclusion of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023, the Super Eagles of Nigeria, will arrive in Abuja on Tuesday, February 13, from Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

Super Eagles are set to land in Abuja today, after AFCON final. Photo credit: @Ahmedmusa718

Source: Twitter

This was made known by the itinerary of the team released on Monday, February 12, by the team’s media officer, Babafemi Raji, Vanguard reported.

According to Raji, the AFCON 2023 silver medallists, and other officials will leave their Pullman Hotel base to the airport at 1:00pm local time and 2:00 pm Nigerian time.

The team will depart from Abidjan to Abuja at 2.45 pm local time which is 3.45 pm Nigerian time.

Score Nigeria reported that four of the players based have returned to England and the rest of the team is coming in a chattered flight as a reception awaits the players and officials in Abuja.

The departure is coming about one month after the team left Lagos for the Ivorian commercial capital, Channels TV reported.

Recall that the Super Eagles lost 2-1 to the Elephants in the final of the apex continental football competition on Sunday night at the Olympic Stadium, Abidjan.

Nigeria won five games, drew one, and lost the only one on Sunday.

But the coach Jose Peseiro admitted that Ivory Coast were the better side in the 2023 AFCON final played in Abidjan.

Peseiro in a post-match interview, said:

“Ivory Coast were better than us today. “I am sad, my team is sad, but for me, they did the maximum, each one. Sometimes you want to do something but you cannot do it.”

Peseiro no longer with Super Eagles after losing AFCON final to Ivory Coast

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jose Peseiro's contract as the Super Eagles coach expired following the conclusion of the CAF AFCON 2023 tournament.

According to OwnGoalNigeria.com, the option of a two-year-old deal after meeting the semi-final target is up to Peseiro to decide on.

The Portuguese tactician led Nigeria to the AFCON final where the Super Eagles lost to the Elephant of Cote Divoire, the host nation.

