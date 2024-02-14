The federal government has shared a vision of mentoring young minds interested in sport with the Super Eagles

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, made the revelation at a sideline event with the Super Eagles players

The players were earlier hosted at the presidential villa, where they were conferred with the national honours by President Bola Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has requested that the Super Eagles players should make themselves available to mentor young and aspiring football players in Nigeria as they prepare to return to their clubs abroad.

Jose Peseiro's led Super Eagles had become the first runner up in the 2023 African Cup of Nations after being defeated by the host Cote'd'Ivoire in a three-goal thrilling final.

NIDCOM shares its vision with Super Eagles players Photo Credit: Nigerians in Diaspora Commission

Source: Twitter

Many Nigerians commended the team for their commitment and determination during the competition, while some criticised some members of the team for putting up poor performance during the final match against Cote d'Ivoire.

On their return to Nigeria, the team was hosted and crowned with the national honour, the highest anyone can get in the country. They were also promised plots of land and housing.

AFCON: What Abike Dabiri told Super Eagles

Following the ceremony at the presidential villa with President Bola Tinubu, a federal government agency, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) made a request from the players at a sideline event.

In a tweet by NIDCOM on Wednesday, February 14, the chairman/CEO of the commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, was said to have shared the vision with the players during an interactive session.

The tweet partly read:

"She briefly discussed her vision "DIASPORA CATCH THEM YOUNG SPORT MENTORSHIP", for the young generation where the Players can mentor young Nigerians. She also noted that 'All the Super Eagles players, with the exception of just three, are from the Diaspora.'"

