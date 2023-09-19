Dele Momodu, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has claimed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in the 2023 election, spent N355 billion on the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

According to The Cable, the publisher of Ovation Magazine made the claim in an Instagram post on Tuesday, September 19.

The post partly read:

“Why waste our scarce resources when we can simply change democracy to monarchy,

“N355 billion for BVAS, and 5 persons said it wasn’t necessary to use it? Isn’t that laughable? Oh, what a country?”

Recall that Momodu contested for the PDP presidential ticket held in May 2022.

Following his defeat to Atiku Abubakar during the primary, Momodu became the spokesperson of the PDP presidential campaign council.

The amount actually spent on BVAS

During his defence of the budget before the Senate committee on appropriation, the chairman of INEC, Mahmud Yakubu, disclosed that the electoral body would spend N305 billion for the 2023 general elections.

Yakubu in his explanation disclosed that N50 billion naira was projected for the commission’s 2023 budget while N305 billion was earmarked for the general election.

The electoral body further explained that the commission projected “N161.9bn for electoral operational and administrative costs, N117.1bn for electoral technology costs; N18.5bn for electoral capital costs”.

Therefore, the budget for BVAS machines falls under the technology cost, which is N117.1 billion.

The fact presented about contradicted the claim of the PDP chieftain, Dele Momodu.

