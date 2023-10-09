Former Nigerian military leader, General Yakubu Gowon, has denied the report of being death as earlier reported in some media.

In a tweet by NTA, the media aide to the former military leader disclosed that the former head of state said he was still alive and healthy, adding that he was not in a hurry.

He said:

"I am still around and well. I am not in a hurry"

See the tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng