Some Facebook posts, in the name of Femi Otedola, asking people to submit their account details to get between N100,000 and N250,000, have been fact-checked

There are strong indications that Otedola did not ask people to drop their account details not promise to chat with anyone privately

Another post on Otedola's Facebook page with over 17,000 followers, though not verified, warned people against dropping their details

Several Facebook pages have shown that they are doing giveaways and lured users in the name of Nigerian business mogul Femi Otedola.

One of the Facebook pages asked people to "drop" their phone numbers and bank accounts in the comment section to be credited between N100,000 and N250,000.

Africa Check noted that a list of Nigerian banks was listed in the Facebook post where the money would be credited immediately. The banks include: "Uba Bank, Unity Bank, FCMB BANK, Keystone Bank, and Union Bank".

The post also gave one phone number for people to call "Pastor David Balogun" for anyone who needed help.

Another Facebook page published identical posts in the name of Otedola. His photos were also used.

However, there is no sign that Femi Otedola is doing the giveaways and the parody Facebook pages could be scams.

Otedola warns against scam

On Otedola's Facebook page with 17,000 followers, though the page was not verified, he disclosed that the page was the only Facebook page he had, that no one should send money to anyone in his name and that he would never chat with anyone personally for money.

The difference between the disclaimer page and other pages doing the giveaways is their number of followers. The giveaways Facebook pages have hundreds of friends, while the Otedola page has 17,000 followers.

Otedola made the disclaimer in December 2023. The post reads:

“I want to inform everyone that Femi Otedola will never chat with you privately for money or ask you to send money to someone else. Anyone who messages you with a normal profile or FB page is obviously not me.”

See the Otedola's Facebook post here:

