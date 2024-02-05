John Mikel-Obi, the former midfielder of the Super Eagles and Chelsea legend, has predicted the two teams likely to make it to the AFCON final

According to the former Chelsea star, the AFCON final is likely to be a clash between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the host Ivory Coast

Mikel-Obi's prediction was coming in the final week of the competition, where Nigeria, Ivory Coast, South Africa and DR Congo will be competing in the semi-final

Former Super Eagles midfielder and Chelsea star Mikel Obi has predicted that the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final would be a West African show.

The prediction of the Chelsea star is coming in the final week of the thrilling AFCON when the competition has come to its climax, and fans are anticipating the semi-finals on the horizon.

The AFCON 2023 quarter-final will be played by Nigeria's Super Eagles, South Africa's Bafana Bafana, Ivory Coast's Les Elephants, and DR Congo's Les Leopards, SportsBrief reported.

Recall that the four teams have put up a tough battle at the quarter-final stage of AFCON to qualify for the semi-final. They are all ready to secure a spot at the ground finale of the competition, which will take place at the Stade Alassane Ouattara on February 11.

Mikel Obi predicts Nigeria-Ivory Coast for AFCON final

As the excitement intensified before the semi-final, Chelsea's former midfielder, John Mikel Obi, predicted the two teams he believed would make it to the final of the prestigious African Nations Cup.

In a podcast, "The Obi One Podcast," the former Super Eagles star confidently predicted that the final would clash between Nigeria and the Ivory Coast.

He said:

"I was thinking about it the other day. We managed to beat them in the group stage when they were on the brink of exiting the tournament, and all of a sudden, you know, they are back in it and now."

AFCON 2023 semi-finalists record

Legit.ng earlier examined the semi-final records of Nigeria's Super Eagles, Bafana Bafana of South Africa, host country Ivory Coast and DR Congo in AFCON.

Nigeria played Ivory Coast in three semi-finals and South Africa once, while the host country played DR Congo once.

