A man's Facebook post on Tuesday, January 30, foreseeing the finalists of the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) has resurfaced online

This comes after his prediction about how the Super Eagles game against Angola all panned out correctly, including his VAR 'prophecy'

The Super Eagles of Nigeria won Angola on Friday to become the first semi-finalist as they eye the final scheduled for Sunday, February 11

A Nigerian man's prediction about the AFCON finalists has been revisited by netizens after his prediction about Nigeria's quarter-final game came to pass.

Temitope Olayinka Ajagunna had predicted the scoreline and VAR decision of the Super Eagles game against Angola a few minutes before the match kicked off.

He said the finals would be played by two teams from Group A. Photo Credit: Temitope Olayinka Ajagunna, X/@cafonline

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, January 30, Temitope, dubbed Oracle, wrote that the finalists of the ongoing AFCON would come from Group A.

His Facebook post read:

"There was a prediction on my timeline a few days ago, THE FINALS WILL BE PLAYED BY TWO TEAMS FROM GROUP A. Otukoya Babatunde was busy saying "Senegal or Morocco". Tomorrow Bafana Bafana will flog the Morocans without need for extra time or penalties."

A look at CAF AFCON's groupings showed that two teams in Group A are still in the contest, namely Nigeria and Ivory Coast.

With Nigeria already securing a semi-final spot on Friday, Ivory Coast has to win Mali in Saturday's quarter-final clash for his prediction to stay alive.

Mixed reactions trail his AFCON final prediction

Ade Leke said:

"You are right SA is busy flogging the Moroccans 2-0 without need for extra time."

Victor Babajide Isimi said:

"Baba dat one go harr o, like Calabar go talk."

Enaye Sisami Abah said:

"Oracle carry go. I dey hear you well now. Well done on tipping Cote D’Ivoire."

Adetunji Abelix Saiwo said:

"The Akoko Oracle.

"Are you the one or should we expect another ?"

Man who correctly predicted 7 AFCON games drops 'revelation' on Osimhen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who correctly predicted seven AFCON games had issued a warning to the Super Eagles about Osimhen.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Sierra Leonean stated that Osimhen would score before Nigeria's exit from the tournament but gave a stern warning.

Amadu warned that Osimhen should not be allowed to take any penalty kicks for the team, suggesting he foresaw the Napoli star not converting the spot kicks.

He noted that people would definitely ignore his statement.

Source: Legit.ng