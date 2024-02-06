Nigerian will meet South Africa in Bouake on Wednesday, February 7, for a place in the AFCON 2023 final

Speaking ahead of the Nigeria versus South Africa match, Super Eagles boss, Jose Peseiro, asked his men to be ruthless

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - Super Eagles of Nigeria manager, Jose Peseiro, has said his team must be clinical if they hope to dispatch the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 semifinal encounter.

Praising his team’s defensive solidity, Peseiro hopes to see improvements in attack.

According to Daily Trust, the Portuguese coach spoke ahead of the highly-anticipated Nigeria-South Africa knockout match.

He said:

"Once again we played without conceding, scored a goal, but I would have liked more. The team could have created more opportunities.

"I remain satisfied with my players but want us to be more efficient."

Sturdy Nigeria, South Africa

Legit.ng reports that South Africa and Nigeria have not conceded in their last four AFCON matches, underlining their resolute defensive abilities.

However, that will be put under massive test when the two nations face each other on Wednesday, February 7, in the last four.

The two sides have come face to face 14 times, with the first fixture coming in 1992.

They last met at the 2019 edition of AFCON held in Egypt, with Nigeria winning.

