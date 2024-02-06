Super Eagles defenders Calvin Bassey and Ola Aina have toppled the chat of most tackle players in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

This was disclosed in a tweet by StatiSense on Tuesday, February 6, ahead of the Super Eagles clash in the ongoing competition.

Full list: AFCON 2023 most tackle chat so far

Source: Twitter

The Super Eagles will be taking on the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the semi-final stage of the 2023 AFCON.

Below is the list of the players and their ratings:

Calvin Bassey: 12 Ola Aina: 10 Ibrahima Keita: 10 Wilfried Singo: 9 Iván Salvador: 9 Omare Gassama: 8 Diadie Samassékou: 8 Krépin Diatta: 8 Gedeon Kalulu: 8 Frank Onyeka: 7

Nigeria defeated Angola in their quarter-final clash to qualify for the semi-final match, which was scheduled for Wednesday, February 7.

Many pundits have tipped the Eagles to defeat the Bafana Bafana in the Wednesday clash. Still, Osimhen, was recently crowned the African Footballer of the Year.

In the history of AFCON, Nigeria and South Africa have been harsh rivals on the greenfield of football; the duo will test their strength again on Wednesday, February 7.

Nigeria, South Africa, Ivory Coast, and DR Congo have played together at least once at the AFCON quarter-final stage before now.

Nigeria met with South Africa once and played this year's host, Ivory Coast, in three semi-finals of AFCON. However, Ivory Coast has met DR Congo once in the history of AFCON.

Source: Legit.ng