Nigeria's Super Eagles, Bafana Bafana of South Africa, host country Ivory Coast and DR Congo are set to battle at the AFCON 2023 semi-final

Facts reveal that this is not the first time the four quarter-final victors will be making it to the semi-final stage in the history of AFCON

Nigeria had played Ivory Coast in three semi-finals and played South Africa once, while the host country had played DR once

Abidjan, Ivory Coast - Nigeria's Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana of South Africa will renew their rivalry at the semi-final stage of the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 on Wednesday, February 7.

In the history of AFCON, Nigeria and South Africa have been harsh rivals on the greenfield of football; the duo will test their strength again on Wednesday.

According to a tweet by StatiSense on Sunday, February 4, Nigeria, South Africa, Ivory Coast, and DR Congo have played together at least once at the quarter-final stage before now.

The tweet showed that Nigeria met with South Africa once and played Ivory Coast in three semi-finals of AFCON. However, the host Ivory Coast has met DR Congo once in the history of AFCON.

Times Super Eagle have played South Africa and Ivory Coast in the AFCON semi-finals

The four teams are back in the AFCON 2023 semi-final to test their strength and rule the black continent again.

The tweet partly reads:

"In 1992: Nigeria & Ivory Coast were Semi-Finalists [Ivory Coast won the Cup, Nigeria was 3rd place]

"In 1994: Nigeria & Ivory Coast were Semi-Finalists [Nigeria won the Cup, Ivory Coast was 3rd place]

"In 2000: Nigeria & South Africa were Semi-Finalists [Nigeria was 2nd and South Africa came 3rd]

"In 2006: Nigeria & Ivory Coast were Semi-Finalists [Ivory Coast came 2nd, Nigeria was 3rd]

"In 2015: Ivory Coast & Congo DR were Semi-Finalists [Ivory Coast won and Congo DR was 3rd]"

AFCON: Tinubu calls Super Eagles ahead of Angola showdown

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu engaged the Super Eagles players a few hours before their match against the Palancas Negras of Angola.

Addressing the players ahead of the match, President Tinubu gave them his words of encouragement.

The president's engagement with the Super Eagles players came hours after they were tipped by the team's former manager, Gernot Rohr, to defeat Angola.

