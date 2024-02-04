Ademola Lookman, a Nigerian winger in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON), has been seen leading his teammates in the chorus of Asake's lead song, "Lonely at the Top"

The video of the joyous moment of the Super Eagles camp was shared by former presidential aide, Tolu Ogunlesi

Lookman and his colleagues just defeated Angola at the quarter-final stage and will be facing the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the semi-final of the 2023 AFCON

Nigeria's Super Eagles winger, Ademola Lookman, has been seen in a trending video singing the hit song of the Nigerian music star, Asake's "Lonely at the Top".

The song, Lonely at the Top, is one of the top trending songs of the music star Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake. Asake is a signee of the YBNL Nation and Empire Distribution.

Ahead of South Africa clash, Lookman leads Eagles to catch cruise with Asake's song Photo Credit: Ademola Lookman

Source: Twitter

In the video, which was shared by Tolu Ogunlesi, the former aide of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian winger was seen standing on the chair while his teammates were sitting down and chorused the Lonely at the Top's song after him.

The joyous mood in the team was expected as the Super Eagles just secured a spot in the semi-final of the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 in Cote d'Ivoire.

How Super Eagles qualify for AFCON semi-final

The Super Eagles defeated their opponent, Angola, in the quarter-final stage of the tournament to increase their chance of winning the AFCON for the third time.

Nigeria will be playing the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the semi-final stage of the tournament on Wednesday, February 7 and a win of the match will lead them to the final of the competition.

Recall that Nigeria and South Africa are harsh rivals in the history of the competition. While Niger had been AFCON champion on three occasions, South Africa had only won it once.

See the video here:

Times Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Congo, South Africa have played in AFCON semi-finals

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Super Eagles, Bafana Bafana of South Africa, host country Ivory Coast and DR Congo are set to battle at the AFCON 2023 semi-final.

This is not the first time the four quarter-final victors will be making it to the semi-final stage in the history of AFCON.

Nigeria had played Ivory Coast in three semi-finals and played South Africa once, while the host country had played DR Congo once.

Source: Legit.ng