Former Super Eagles captain John Mikel-Obi has tipped the Nigerian team to win the 2023 AFCON

The former Chelsea midfielder made the prediction a few days before the clash between the Eagles and Bafana Bafana of South Africa

Obi was captain of Nigeria's team when the Super Eagles won the competition in 2013, and the late Stephen Keshi was the coach

Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire - John Mikel Obi, the former Super Eagles captain, has tipped the team to be the winner of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Obi's prediction is coming two days before the semi-final between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the ongoing competition.

Nigeria had qualified for the semi-final after defeating Angola in a one-goal thrilling match at the quarter-final stage.

AFCON 2023: Football prediction favoured Nigeria

Many football pundits have predicted Nigeria will win the competition after defeating Egypt, Senegal, Cameroon, and other big elephants.

Soccernet, in a tweet on Monday, February 5, the 2013 winner of AFCON, tipped Nigeria to win it again, adding that he saw the trophy coming home.

Mikel-Obi reportedly said:

"I see it coming home. I see Nigeria winning this and Victor Osimhen leading the trophy charge".

I was robbed of African footballer of the year, Mikel Obi

Recall that Mikel Obi captained the Super Eagles to win the AFCON 2013, after which he was nominated for the African Footballer of the Year, but Yaya Toure of Cote d'Ivoire won.

The Chelsea star had criticised the organiser of the award, adding that he was robbed of winning the prize because he had just won the AFCON, the Europa League and the Champions League the year before.

Mikel Obi had said:

“I got robbed of the African Footballer of The Year Award. Before I went, I was told I won it."

AFCON 2023: Mikel Obi predicts Nigeria vs Ivory Coast for final

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mikel-Obi predicted that the two teams would likely make it to the AFCON final.

According to the former Chelsea star, the AFCON final will likely clash between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the host Ivory Coast.

Mikel-Obi's prediction was coming in the final week of the competition, where Nigeria, the Ivory Coast, South Africa, and DR Congo would be competing in the semi-final.

