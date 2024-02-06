Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has taken a drastic decision ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final clash against South Africa

The Portuguese tactician, Peseiro has ordered Super Eagles players to switch off their mobile phones from 9 pm every day

The decision was to avoid distractions and enable players to remain focused ahead of the Wednesday, February 7 clash

Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire - Super Eagles players have been ordered to switch off their mobile phones from 9 pm daily ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final clash against South Africa

According to The Punch, the coach, Jose Peseiro, gave the order after some of the players were seen playing the game ‘Call of Duty’ on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Peseiro reportedly gave the order to avoid distractions and enable the Super Eagles players to remain focused ahead of their crucial game.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will confront the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake on Wednesday, February 7.

“The players have been told to put off their phones from 9 pm to rest well and avoid distractions of any form by the coach,”

“The coach has also stayed away from the media as he intensifies preparations for the match against South Africa.”

Nigeria qualified for the last four courtesy of Ademola Lookman’s first-half goal in the 41st minute against Angola in the quarter-final on Friday, February 2

The clash against South Africa will be Nigeria's 16th semi-final appearance in AFCON tournaments.

