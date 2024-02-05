Arsenal are reportedly in the battle for Napoli of Italy goalpoacher, Victor Osimhen in the summer

Legit.ng reports that the Super Eagles of Nigeria forward is currently in action at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire

Osimhen signed a new contract with Napoli in December 2023, but it is believed that he could still exit Italy soon

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - As the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 continues, Arsenal will consider rivalling Chelsea for the acquisition of Nigeria and Napoli of Italy striker, Victor Osimhen.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal could attempt to move more seriously to try to lure Osimhen to the English Premier League (EPL) this coming summer.

Victor Osimhen (left), from Nigeria, is the reigning African Footballer of the Year. Photo credits: Visionhaus, Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal pursues Victor Osimhen

The media platform said a source disclosed that Arsenal have been eyeing Osimhen for a while and are eager to get him into the EPL.

According to the report, the Gunners have maintained interest and have already met with the representatives of the Napoli forward.

Arsenal are keen to add goals to their team and sign a striker. They have been linked with several attacking options including, Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke, Brentford’s Ivan Toney, and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic.

Osimhen is currently at the AFCON 2023, having helped the Super Eagles reach the semi-finals.

The 25-year-old started his career at Ultimate Strikers Academy in Lagos.

In January 2016, after being noticed for his performances at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup, he committed to a pre-contract with VfL Wolfsburg, stipulating that he would officially join the club in January 2017.

He has since represented clubs like Charleroi of Belgium and former French champions, Lille.

What to read about Osimhen:

Osimhen shows respect for opponents

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen spoke about Nigeria's chances of winning the AFCON 2023.

Osimhen shared his thoughts about the AFCON and how difficult it is to win it.

He noted that there are no underdogs at AFCON.

Source: Legit.ng