Global site navigation

Local editions

AFCON 2023 Star, Osimhen, 'Edging Closer' to Arsenal Move, Reports
Football

AFCON 2023 Star, Osimhen, 'Edging Closer' to Arsenal Move, Reports

by  Ridwan Adeola
  • Arsenal are reportedly in the battle for Napoli of Italy goalpoacher, Victor Osimhen in the summer
  • Legit.ng reports that the Super Eagles of Nigeria forward is currently in action at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire
  • Osimhen signed a new contract with Napoli in December 2023, but it is believed that he could still exit Italy soon

PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - As the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 continues, Arsenal will consider rivalling Chelsea for the acquisition of Nigeria and Napoli of Italy striker, Victor Osimhen.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal could attempt to move more seriously to try to lure Osimhen to the English Premier League (EPL) this coming summer.

Read also

AFCON 2023: "Why we lost to Super Eagles of Nigeria", Angola coach explains

Osimhen/AFCON/afcon 2023
Victor Osimhen (left), from Nigeria, is the reigning African Footballer of the Year. Photo credits: Visionhaus, Stuart MacFarlane
Source: Getty Images

Arsenal pursues Victor Osimhen

The media platform said a source disclosed that Arsenal have been eyeing Osimhen for a while and are eager to get him into the EPL.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to the report, the Gunners have maintained interest and have already met with the representatives of the Napoli forward.

Arsenal are keen to add goals to their team and sign a striker. They have been linked with several attacking options including, Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke, Brentford’s Ivan Toney, and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic.

Osimhen is currently at the AFCON 2023, having helped the Super Eagles reach the semi-finals.

The 25-year-old started his career at Ultimate Strikers Academy in Lagos.

In January 2016, after being noticed for his performances at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup, he committed to a pre-contract with VfL Wolfsburg, stipulating that he would officially join the club in January 2017.

Read also

Quarter Final: Osimhen shows off his dance skills after leading Nigeria to AFCON victory

He has since represented clubs like Charleroi of Belgium and former French champions, Lille.

What to read about Osimhen:

Osimhen shows respect for opponents

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen spoke about Nigeria's chances of winning the AFCON 2023.

Osimhen shared his thoughts about the AFCON and how difficult it is to win it.

He noted that there are no underdogs at AFCON.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel