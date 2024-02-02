Victor Osimhen has expressed his excitement following Nigeria's Super Eagles win vs Angola

In a latest post, the Napoli forward hailed the Super Eagles squad for their impressive performance

This comes amid videos of fans cheering for Victor Osimhen and other players after their big win

The Super Eagles' win over Angola in the ongoing AFCON tournament in Cote d'Ivoire has continued to trend, with Nigerian football lovers taking to different platforms to celebrate the win.

Nigerian football star and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has broken his silence barely minutes after the Super Eagles kicked out Angola from the tournament thanks to a lone goal from Ademola Lookman.

Osimhen congratulates teammates. Credit: @victorosimhen9

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In a recent post on his Instastory, Osimhen congratulated his teammates for their impressive performance on the field. He also expressed anticipation about their next game.

Osimhen wrote:

"Talk is cheap, na on top field we go dig am, congratulations to the team unto the next one. respect to Angola team."

See a screenshot of his post below:

Screenshot of Victor Osimhen's post. Credit: @victorosimhen9

Source: Instagram

Below is a video of fans hailing Osimhen and other Super Eagles players

Reactions trail video of fans celebrating Super Eagles players

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

spending_guru:

"So super eagles just they use us they play since."

cooldjkells:

"if we are united as a country the way this players are, we will definitely be a world power."

mimshach_furniture_upholstry:

"The Lookman goal is a prime example of better explosive finish, but I have to give Credit to Moses Simon and Peter Obi for the assist."

shop_kandyaccessories_:

"They did well, We no get light but we Dey move places, u fit get light make u no still enter finals."

olumidesteveart:

"This pain traveled straight to Ghana and Cameroon and then landed in Angola."

viks_vico:

"Victor is who he says he is."

am_official_menduza:

"He is the best and the keeper did most @victorosimhen9 no go Chelsea oooo."

Nathaniel Bassey's vision ahead of Nigeria vs Angola faceoff

Legit.ng recently reported that Nathanial Bassey shared a vision he had ahead of Nigeria vs Angola faceoff in AFCON Cote d’Ivoire 2023.

The gospel singer urged the Super Eagle not to miss any goal chances they get against Angola.

In another report, businessman Obi Cubana was also in Cote d'Ivoire.

Source: Legit.ng