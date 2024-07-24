Fans were left bewildered after Morocco's game against Argentina at the Paris 2024 Olympics was added 15 minutes

Morocco had raced to a surprising 2-0 lead after 51 minutes before Argentina halved the deficit heading into extra time

Javier Mascherano's side eventually got their equaliser after Christian Median headed home from close range

Morocco's opening game of the football tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympics was marked by a controversial officiating call.

Led by Paris Saint-Germain fullback Achraf Hakimi, the North Africans took to Stade Geoffroy-Guichard against Argentina in the first Group B game.

Cristian Medina celebrates after scoring against Morocco at Paris 2024. Photo by Tullio M. Puglia.

Source: Getty Images

Argentina were quickly off the blocks, but it was Morocco who drew the first punch courtesy of some brilliant work by Bilal El Khannouss to find Soufiane Rahimi at the back post.

Rahimi doubled his side's advantage after the break after Ilias Akhomach was fouled inside the area by Julio Soler.

Argentina, who are under the tutelage of former international Javier Mascherano, dug deep, with substitute Guiliano Simeone halving the deficit in the 68th minute.

Why was Argentina vs Morocco added 15 minutes?

As the South Americans pressed on for an equaliser, the game took a surprising turn after 15 minutes of extra time was added at the end of the second half. To make matters worse for Morocco, Cristian Medina drew Argentina level in the 16th minute of stoppage time.

The added time elicited sharp reactions from fans online.

@Awal4PF said,

"Another tournament rigged for them,"

@Mich_Alex said,

"They had to add 15 mins extra time. Then Argentina scored in the 16 minutes, and they ended the game immediately. They are never beating the allegations."

@David said,

"What a horrible start to Olympic Men’s football. Legitimately no justifiable reason to add 15 minutes of extra time, which has just robbed Morocco of a major win."

Source: Legit.ng