Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 star, Victor Osimhen, has been declared fit to face the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Osimhen, who is the Super Eagles of Nigeria's biggest name in attack, had been a doubt for the AFCON 2023 semifinal match.

Osimhen has been cleared to face South Africa. Photo credit: Franck Fife

But going by a fresh update via the official X handle of the Super Eagles on Tuesday evening, February 6, the Napoli striker has joined the team in Bouaké and trained with the squad.

The tweet reads:

"Super Eagles camp update - Victor Osimhen has been declared fit and available for selection in the semi-final clash against South Africa on Wednesday. He has joined the team in Bouaké and has trained with the squad today."

Similarly, the chairman of Sporting Lagos FC, Godwin Enakhena, shared a 28-second video of Osimhen training in Bouaké.

As of the time of this report, Osimhen is a trending topic on X.

More to come...

