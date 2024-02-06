Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - Super Eagles of Nigeria manager, Jose Peseiro, has said medical personnel will have to examine Victor Osimhen to confirm if he is fit for the match against South Africa or not.

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria play South Africa in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 semifinal game on Wednesday, February 7.

Osimhen, the reigning Africa Footballer of the Year, was said to have experienced abdominal discomfort on Monday, February 5, leading to him not making the team’s trip to Bouaké.

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, February 6, at the press conference ahead of the crucial encounter, Peseiro said he still cannot confirm if Osimhen will play or not.

Soccernet noted Peseiro's comments.

Similarly, a former media officer of the Future Eagles, Adepoju Tobi Samuel, confirmed Peseiro's update.

The tactician said:

"The doctors will continue to work with him and confirm his fitness for the game later in the day (Tuesday, February 6)."

More to follow…

