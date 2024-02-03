A video shared via the TikTok app shows Victor Osimhen looking so emotional as he walked along a pathway

This happened shortly after Nigeria progressed to the semi-final of the Africa Cup of Nations on Friday Night

The talented footballer had to be consoled by his colleague, Alex Iwobi, who noticed that he was shedding tears

Nigerian footballer, Victor Osimhen, shed tears of joy after Nigeria secured a chance to participate in the semifinal of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Napoli striker has been nothing short of amazing in Nigeria’s football battle against Cote d’Ivoire, starting all of the Super Eagles’ five matches.

Victor Osimhen sheds tears of joy Photo credit: CAF Online/ TikTok.

Victor Osimhen emotional over progression to semifinals

In a video posted by CAF on the TikTok app, Osimhen was captured in tears as he walked to the dressing room after Nigeria emerged victorious against Angola.

As he walked with his head facing the ground, Nigeria assistant coach, George Finidi, patted Osimhen on the back to lift his spirit.

In a bid to show his support and brotherhood, Alex Iwobi saw Osimhen being emotional, and he gave the younger compatriot a tight hug, wrapping him up in his arms for a short while.

Nigeria will the secure opportunity to progress to the final of the AFCON for the first time since 2013 after they meet the winner of the quarterfinal clash between Cape Verde and South Africa.

Reactions as Victor Osimhen gets emotional

Netizens penned comments after watching Victor Osimhen shed tears of joy.

@assandieee said:

"Walking like a king. The aura of a giant."

@splashsplash25 reacted:

"Disrespected but left dem disappointed! Who dem wan break? A street boy who has been broken into Billion pieces? A Lagos street boy with Benin blood."

@usyoilmoney65 stated:

"Thanks so much osimhen for making your country and your family proud Nigeria goat."

@enemafun reacted:

"Sometimes we don’t just need friends but friend that understands what we need at a moment osimhen need that hug than anything that moment."

@lee_ayan said:

"Information reaching me that Cameroon defenders complains that osimhen are still chasing them on their dream."

@mizsmart4 added:

"What did u people find na, u people need to apologize to we Nigerians and him for the insult, so u people we him to loss focus 2morro, where are my Nigerians."

@godsave_07 added:

"If caf likes, they should test him every 2 minutes. It doesn't matter, person were sell pure water and gala for Lagos traffic. Dey play."

