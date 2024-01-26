The pressure of what it takes to win the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) seems to be dawning on the Super Eagles of Nigeria

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen recently shared during an interview with CBS how difficult it is to win the AFCON

During the interview, Victor Osimhen told the journalists he spoke to that there are no underdogs when it comes to winning at AFCON

Most of Nigeria's hope of winning the 2023 African Cup of Nations rests solely on the shoulders of its superstar footballer, Victor Osimhen.

Since the competition kicked off, Osimhen has scored just one goal but has strongly influenced Nigeria's two other goals at the tournament.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen recently spoke about Nigeria's second-round AFCON clash against Cameroon. Photo credit: @victorosimhen9

Source: Instagram

In the game against Cote d'Ivoire, he won the penalty that gave Nigeria the win. Meanwhile, in the last match against Guinea Bissau, he was the man lurking on the shoulders of the defender who scored his own goal.

Osimhen speaks about underdogs at the AFCON

The Nigerian striker was recently on CBS Golazo, a sports news platform, where he spoke about the country's chances of winning the AFCON.

During the interview, Victor Osimhen shared his thoughts about the AFCON and how difficult it is to win it.

He noted to the journalists and pundits on the show that there are no underdogs at AFCON.

Osimhen's interview is coming days after President Bola Tinubu spoke the striker and members of the Super Eagles to improve their performance.

Watch an excerpt of the interview below:

See how netizens reacted to Osimhen's comment

Here are some of the reactions gathered by Legit.ng as Nigerians responded to Osimhen's comments about underdogs at the AFCON:

@bigxent1:

"As we have seen by ourselves that there are no underdogs as he said. Equatorial Guinea put Ivory Coast to the sword, Cape Verde in the second round and so on. This very good for African football. It shows progress."

@Ola_Micheal09:

"Yes o, surprising result everywhere you turn."

@Z2Htv:

"Anybody can beat anybody."

@yourbroskii2:

"More interviews than goals."

@RedMytth:

"Was he looking at a teleprompter while speaking?"

@heisrunna:

Osimhen needs to talkless and bang in more goals for us abeg."

@JoyMart14:

"No lies, Equatorial Guinea, Cape Verde are proud examples

@Agbagba:

"Algeria, Cote d'Ivoire and Tunisia can testify."

