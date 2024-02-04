A funny Nigerian man recently took to the streets to mimic ace footballer, Victor Osimhen

In the video shared via the TikTok app, he rocked a Nigerian sports shirt with the number 9 written on the back

The hilarious video showed him walking slowly in a desperate attempt to imitate the popular footballer

A Nigerian man who dubbed himself Osimhen Junior has shared a video of himself mimicking the ace footballer, Victor Osimhen.

The young man with the handle @osimhenjnr_9 on TikTok left many netizens rolling on the floor with his near-perfect performance.

Man who walks like Victor Osimhen trends Photo credit: @osimhenjnr9/TikTok.

Man walks like Osimhen in video

Dressed in a football Jersey with the number 9 imprinted at the back, he walked like the footballer without smiling.

He was captured walking along a pathway filled with grass while heading towards a building shown in the video.

This is coming after Victor Osimhen made an emotional victory walk following Nigeria's win against Angola.

Reactions as man imitates Victor Osimhen

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the video.

@jamalmusa149 said:

"This Osimhen walking while feet’s facing east and west instead of them all facing north."

@preshypearls6744 wrote:

"U deceived me I thought it was Victor Osimhen, have liked the video already."

@enamitem wrote:

"My Cameroon brothers and sisters hmmm I know say e no easy for una as we beat una for football but 9/3/2024 our Anthony Joshua go beat una Francis Ngannou for boxing match join to complete the mission."

@genniehairs22 added:

"How many Osimhen we get again? because I seeing two left legs bro here abi this one na Osi m hen? Igbo kwenuu!"

Watch the video below:

