Nigerians have dragged a man on TikTok for urging South Africa to defeat the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Wednesday, February 7

The young man took a swipe at Nigerians for making fun of other teams and refusing to 'allow others breathe'

The man went on to funnily pledge £1,000 (over N1.5 million) to each of the South African players

Ahead of Nigeria's African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final clash with South Africa, a man has sent a message to the Bafana Bafana team.

The Super Eagles booked their semi-final spot after defeating Angola by 1-0 in an entertaining quarter-final match which had one goal ruled for offside by the video assistant referee (VAR).

He tipped South Africa to win the Super Eagles. Photo Credit: @nktvpaa, X/@NGSuperEagles

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, @nktvpaa expressed disgust for Nigerian supporters for trolling other teams in the tournament, adding that they did not 'allow others to breathe.'

@nktvpaa described Nigerians as a people with so much pride and warned that the internet would be too hot come Wednesday should the Super Eagles triumph over South Africa.

"...I'd give every single South African player one thousand pounds from my money. Maybe. But maybe. They need to lose," he said.

His video elicited massive reactions from Nigerians.

Nigerians drag the young man

Kehinde said:

"I am from Nigeria don’t mind us, I agree with you we don’t own amapiano but this Wednesday we are taking it home, Osimhen knows what to do."

His StarGirL said:

"Every weapon fashioned against us shall not prosper in the mighty name of JESUS."

k said:

''For once I agreee because if they win we won’t breathe shaaa."

Blessing said:

"Nigeria must win South Africa in Jesus name Amen."

marvellous said:

"If we win, Bro your account is going down. If we lose, guy your account is still going down."

Its_racheal said:

"The amount of insults stitches this video go collect if we win."

Victoria Esiri said:

"We that we’re planning to finally take amapiano from South Africa. Dey play."

Source: Legit.ng