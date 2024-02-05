Singer Teni has expressed displeasure over Nigeria's loss at the recent 66th Grammy Awards

This comes as South Africa's Tyla won the inaugural Best African Music Performance ahead of Burna Boy, Davido, Ayra Starr and Asake

Tyla's win also comes ahead of Nigeria's match vs South Africa at the ongoing AFCON tournament

The 66th Grammy Awards has continued to trend after no Nigerian won any nominated category this year.

Like many Nigerians, singer Teniola Apata, aka Teni, commented on the country's loss at the Grammys held on Sunday, February 4.

Teni drums support for Super Eagles ahead of their game vs South Africa. Credit: @tenientertainer @davido @victorosimhen

Teni, who is also in Los Angeles, shared a video of her expressing how sad she was over the defeat, especially to a South African counterpart.

This comes after South African star Tyla's Water won the inaugural Best African Music Performance award ahead of Davido's 'Unavailable,' Asake's 'Amapiano,' Burna Boy's 'City Boys,' and Ayra Starr's 'Rush.'

Teni sends message to Super Eagles after Grammy loss

In the video, Teni appealed to the Super Eagles to secure a win against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa when they meet on Wednesday, February 7.

"Osimhen over to you," Teni said ahead of the two countries' AFCON semi-final match.

Watch video of Teni speaking about Nigeria's Grammy loss

Nigerians react to Teni's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the singer's video; see them below:

estherojurongbe:

"But make we no lie Tyla song hit ooo especially on tiktok everyone was doing the challenge."

im_adex_terri:

"South Africa go still win Nigeria for semi final."

dj_slimbee31:

"Super eagles must make it harder on South African on Wednesday, we must win the cup."

nwamaka61:

"What's business afcon and Grammy."

yhemi_richie:

"Na naija over hype am … headies award ti wa okay . Aseju ni Grammy."

