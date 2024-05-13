Adekunle Gold has reacted to his favourite Premier League club Manchester United's defeat to Arsenal

In a video that has gone viral, the father of one was seen lamenting as he spoke about his experience watching Man Utd games

Adekunle Gold, like many Nigerians who are fans of Manchester United, couldn't hide their frustration

Nigerian singer Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko, better known as Adekunle Gold or AG Baby, has expressed frustration after Manchester United suffered defeat to Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 12.

Adekunle Gold, in a video, lamented that he was tired of watching Manchester United playing football.

Following their loss, the father of one lamented that his team has constantly disappointed him over their poor form.

He said:

“This is why I don’t watch this team again, I’m tired….oh God."

The outcome of Arsenal's win against the Red Devils saw them reclaim the top spot in the Premier League standings.

Recall that Crystal Palace also defeated Manchester United in an embarrassing 4-0 scoreline.

People react to Adekunle Video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many teased the singer.

nat2lifeofficial:

"But you should know...if they should beat any team not Arsenal."

clemen_bayo:

"You never see anything yet."

billsgram09:

"If you can’t support em on their worse days, don’t support em when they are wining."

sugaritto_:

"Come do Chelsea we Dey on top of una."

kingjide.14:

"What were you expecting AJ baby."

kinglike_dave:

"U even see say burna dey support Dem self but low-key."

alexcore__:

"I no kuku dey watch them again. I prefer to watch R.Madrid now."

isidahomenandrew:

"You’re lucky it wasn’t more than 1 goal.".

grandson101_:

"Una never see anything,una eyes go soon commot blood."

