Nigerian music superstar Burna Boy was recently on a Live session on Instagram, and he got a call from an expected guest

During the Live session, Burna Boy got an unexpected call from fast-rising Afro-fusion singer Shallipopi, who called to hail him

In the viral clip, Burna Boy greeted Shallipopi while asking how he was doing before telling him he was on IG live and would have to call him back

The friendship, brotherhood and camaraderie between Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy and Crown Uzama, better known as Shallipopi, is worthy of envy.

Crown Uzama, aka Shallipopi, is regarded by many as one of the "New Cats" in the music industry set to take over from Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid.

A video of Burna Boy receiving Shallipopi's call while on Live trends. Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@shallipopi

However, the relationship the young man tends to maintain between the top three Nigerian music superstars has lit a fire amongst the fanbase of the superstars.

Burna Boy invites Shallipopi out

A video of the moment Shallipopi called Afro-fusion star Burna Boy while he was on an IG Live session has created a stir online.

During the conversation, Shallipopi could be heard hailing Burna Boy. The senior colleague showed Shalli to his audience while asking if the singer was in Lagos.

Burna then asked him to come hang out with him as he was also in Lagos to celebrate Mother's Day with his mum.

Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier that Burna Boy gifted his mum a N300m Maybach SUV for Mother's Day.

See the video of Burna Boy receiving video call from Shallipopi while on Live:

Reactions as Shallipopi and Burna's VC trends

Here some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip Live video:

@iamoz__:

"New cat X New cat."

@monpara777:

"Na this kind thing deh pain Davido oo."

@soundmind_sdm:

"Dem no dey get reason to love burna boy just rest the love go just come without you knowing."

@horlyman147:

"Love every where evidence de."

@thestudentconnectv:

"Ne everybody shalli dey relate with . From Davido to Wizkid to Rema to Burna. Man gat no b**ad energy."

@quest__trendy_boutique:

"Wait Shey shalli don bam nii because nah NBM langwa b dis oooo."

@slim_king_1:

"Na so I dey casually call wizkid for phone oh, I know say Una no go believe sha lol."

@prolific.cy:

"I watch this video reach 10times I swear."

@kelly.wire44:

"All this men way get love."

@macdonaldibidapo:

"Did you notice that Burnaboy showed a framed picture of davido and wizkid side by side on the wall during his live?"

@cephassssss:

"One person Dey ask if na Canadian loud be that una too like smoke Kilode."

Burna’s message to African artists on 2024 Grammys

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Burna Boy reacted after receiving four Grammy nominations at the 2024 award show.

He expressed his gratitude to the organisers of the Grammy Awards while sending a message to his colleagues.

Burna Boy's message was seen by many as a subtle jab from the artist to the other African artists nominated alongside him.

