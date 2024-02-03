A Ghanaian lady has drummed support for the Super Eagles to reach the African Cup of Nations final and win the tournament

According to her, the Super Eagles have been the better team, while other teams played like they had two left feet

She apologised to Nigerians and described the Nigeria-Ghana relationship in a contentious manner

A Ghanaian lady, @baby_nayoca, has tipped the Super Eagles of Nigeria to win the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) competition.

@baby_nayoca showed support for the West African country while tendering an apology to Nigerians.

She tipped the Super Eagles for AFCON glory. Photo Credit: @baby_nayoca

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, she admitted that the Super Eagles have played better and deserved to win the tournament.

On the Ghana-Nigeria banter, she described her country as the wife and Nigeria as the man, adding that it was the truth of the matter. She stated:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

"Another apology. Nigeria, I am supporting you to the end because there is no need to hate. I need to give credit where credit is due.

"Nigeria should win this AFCON because other countries are playing like they have two left feet. Nigeria men are playing with two feet -one left and one right.

"...As a Ghanaian, I deeply apologise. You were right. Ghana is your wife, you guys are the men like in relationship. I can't even lie. I'm rooting for Nigeria. They have to win."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians commend Ghanaian lady supporting Eagles

monistevestephens said:

"The only lady wey the reason well for the whole of Ghana. She come fine join."

Beniwealth said:

"Thank you, we know say you need a Nigerian boyfriend now… don’t worry we are many okay."

DADA ODUMA SAMBIZA said:

"Thank you for that world ghana is our wife up Nigeria in the game once we score you are gone."

KngAries said:

"But a father still does not spare the rod when the child goes out of line.... that’s the father’s love anyways we still love y’all."

sly don87 said:

"We love you we’ll keep taking care of our wife (Ghana )."

Chrispy said:

"I will get you a Nigeria boyfriend from Imo state."

Richard said:

"Chill. we Ghana don't do that. give the support to South Africa."

Kenyan lady praises Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Kenyan lady had sung the praises of Nigerians.

In a video she posted on her handle, @cherinah254, she declared that Nigeria was the greatest country in Africa.

She said Nigeria had many qualities that put her in a high position on the continent of Africa.

According to her, Nigerians have great food, music and other things that make them stand out from other countries. Apart from music and food, the lady said Nigerians have mastered being themselves wherever they go.

Source: Legit.ng