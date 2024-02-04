South Africa goalkeeper Williams has expressed readiness to face Nigeria's Victor Osimhen, the reigning African Footballer of the Year

Williams made this known after the Bafana Bafana crushed Cape Verde in the quarterfinals and progressed to the semi-final stage of the 2023 AFCON tournament

The goalkeeper, who led the South African team to victory in a penalty shootout, said Bafana Bafana are prepared and looking forward to the challenge with Nigeria on Wednesday

Following their victory against Cape Verde, South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has said they are ready to face Nigeria in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-finals.

After South Africa's Ronwen Williams stopped four of Cape Verde's five spot kicks to help Bafana Bafana advance to the semi-final, he said he is ready for Osimhen. Photo credit: @VjWale

On Saturday, February 3, the Bafana Bafana sealed their qualification to the AFCON semi-finals stage after Williams made four saves in the penalty shootout as they beat Cape Verde 2-1 on penalties in the quarterfinal, Eurosport reports.

After the victory against Cape Verde, the goalie disclosed that he was looked forward to facing reigning Africa Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen next.

According to SportsBrief, Williams said:

"We know it's going to be a big one coming up so we need to prepare accordingly and we are looking forward to the challenge."

Meanwhile, the South African team, the Bafana Bafana, winners of the AFCON in 1996, will battle with the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Stade de la Paix, Bouake, on Wednesday, February 7, for a chance to seal a ticket to the final.

The 32-year-old added that he knows how important Wednesday's game is, because, like the Super Eagles, Bafana Bafana also has four clean sheets in the tournaments, All Nigeria Soccer reported.

Interestingly, the Super Eagles have yet to lose in this tournament, recording two victories and a draw in the group stage before beating Cameroon (2-0) and Angola (1-0) in the knockout rounds.

