Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has been one of the biggest revelations at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON)

A video of him speaking about the team he wishes for, the Super Eagles, to play in the Semi-finals has created quite a stir online

During an interview after the Angola game, Nwabali spoke to some journalists where he revealed that he prefers to play South Africa in the Semi finals over Cape Verde

Fast-rising Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali recently shared some details about playing South Africa in the semi-finals of the AFCON, and it has sparked reactions online.

Nwabali, who recently set the record as the first African goalkeeper to keep three consecutive clean sheets at the AFCON since its inception, talks tough ahead of the Eagles' clash against South Africa.

Video of Stanley Nwabali talking tough ahead of semi-final match against South Africa goes viral. Photo credit: @nwabali32/@bafanabafana

Despite his record at the AFCON being matched by South Africa's number-one goalie, Ronwen Williams, the Nigerian goalkeeper seems unfazed by the threat the Bafana Bafana might pose to the Super Eagles' ambitions.

"They know me, I know dem" - Nwabali talks tough

After noting during an interview that he would prefer to play South Africa over Cape Verde, he was asked if he was confident that they knew him very well.

This comes from the fact that Stanley Nwabali plays his professional footballer in South Africa with Chippa United.

He responded to the comment by saying that as much as they know him, he also knows them very well.

Watch the viral interview below

Netizens react to the viral interview video

See how netizens reacted to the trending viral clip:

@bobby_ray_213:

"You got your wish Stan."

@destino_1997:

"The match won't get to penalty shootout self."

@uchejoyedna:

"Naso I love his confidence."

@destino_1997:

"90 mins who won win don wins self."

@abuja_sure_plug:

"Give am Naija economy he go save am."

@idrisxnx:

"The Great Wall of naija."

@iamyungruff:

"E be like say na South Africa get the best keepers in the world ooo. On Wednesday is battle of best goal keepers between you and Williams. Safe hands OBARA JESUS."

@realterrywire:

"South Africa is good in the midfield more than us and that makes their game more tactical than ours, I pray we survive it."

