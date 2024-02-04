Bafana Bafana of South Africa are through to the semi-final of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023

South Africa will confront the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the semi-final on Wednesday, February 7, at 6 pm.

The three-time African champions are favourites to defeat South Africa and win the AFCON 2023 tournament

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Cote d'Ivoire - The Super Eagles of Nigeria will confront the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the semi-final of the ongoing CAF Africa Cup of Nation(AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire.

South Africa defeated the Cape Verde's national team 2-1 on penalties on Saturday, February 3.

AFCON 2023: Nigeria will face South Africa in the semi-final Photo Credit: @BafanaBafana/@NGSuperEagles

Source: Twitter

The quarter-final match ended 0-0- goalless in 120 minutes before it finally went into penalties.

As reported by Eurosport, the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Ronwen Hayden Williams, was the hero of the night for the South African team.

Williams saved four spot-kicks in a dramatic climax in Yamoussoukro to book a semi-final spot for his nation since 2000.

The match against the Super Eagles will be Banafa Banafa's 4th semi-final in AFCON tournaments and 16th for Nigeria. The semi-final match will be played on Wednesday, February 7, at 6 pm.

The penalty shootout defeat denied Cape Verde its first-ever appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals.

Bafana Bafana like the Super Eagles also have four clean sheets in the tournaments.

Nigeria Qualify for AFCON 2023 Semi-Finals

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Super Eagles secured their place in the 2023 semi-finals by defeating Angola. Ademola Lookman, the standout performer, scored in the 41st minute after a connection with a cross from Moses Simon.

Despite Osimhen's disallowed goal due to VAR ruling him offside, the Nigerian team displayed a solid defence, maintaining four consecutive clean sheets.

However, Jose Peseiro's Nigeria team faced challenges replicating their outstanding performance against Cameroon six days ago. The adverse impact of the intense heat and humidity, more taxing than in earlier stages of the competition, was evident in their struggle to match previous heights.

Source: Legit.ng