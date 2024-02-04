An oyinbo man has given his prediction of the outcome of the two semi-final matches in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON)

For the first match involving Nigeria's Super Eagles and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, he stated what the scoreline would be and the player to put the ball in the net

His predictions of both matches did not sit well with some football lovers, while others gave their scorelines

After the semi-final games were played, a white man has predicted the teams that would make it to the AFCON final on Sunday, February 11.

In a TikTok video, @callum_wm said the match between Nigeria and South Africa on Wednesday, February 7 would end in a one-nil scoreline in favour of the Super Eagles.

He said Alex Iwobi would score in Nigeria's semi-final match. Photo Credit: @callum_wm, X/(@Alookman_)

@callum_wm added that Fulham midfielder Alexander Chuka Iwobi would be the only scorer in the match.

In the second game involving Ivory Coast and DR Congo, @callum_wm said it would end with two goals in favour of the Central African nation.

He said Nicolas Pepe would score The Elephants' only goal.

More on the AFCON tournament on road to the final

Watch the video below:

People react to his AFCON prediction

Raja said:

"U will be surprised."

Simply pc said:

"Aahhh jeezz make this man no jinx am for us abeg. God na you we dey look unto, Nigeria will win."

SON OF JESUS CHRIST said:

"You change your mind today support Nigeria .. please anything you support always lose .. Nigeria don't need your support... support SA.. thank you."

User256 said:

"DR Congo shall win the trophy watch the space."

who said:

"The scripts are already there south africa will win this afcon."

Awesome tiny said:

"Na una sabi make this Afcon finish make I hear word."

Riri said:

"There’s no way we’re winning against SA with that goalkeeper there."

Mthokozisi Radebe said:

"Since the tournament started you put us on the losing side but we're in the semi-final now."

List of times Nigeria and other semi-finalists have met at semis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a list of times that Nigeria, South Africa, DR Congo and Ivory Coast have met at semi-finals.

In the history of AFCON, Nigeria and South Africa have been harsh rivals on the greenfield of football; the duo will test their strength again on Wednesday.

According to a tweet by StatiSense on Sunday, February 4, Nigeria, South Africa, Ivory Coast, and DR Congo have played together at least once at the quarter-final stage before now.

The tweet showed that Nigeria met with South Africa once and played Ivory Coast in three semi-finals of AFCON. However, the host Ivory Coast has met DR Congo once in the history of AFCON.

