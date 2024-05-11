Tijjani Babangida, Super Eagles legend and PFAN president, suffered a tragic loss as his one-year-old son, Fadil, succumbed to injuries from a recent road accident

The same accident had also claimed the life of his brother, Ibrahim Babangida, also an ex-footballer

Alongside his wife, brother, son, and maid, Babangida was involved in the accident on the Zaria-Kaduna road, with his wife sustaining severe injuries

FCT, Abuja - Super Eagles legend and president of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria (PFAN), Tijjani Babangida, has reportedly lost his son, Fadil, almost one year old, due to the injuries he sustained in a recent road accident.

Legit.ng reports that the fatal accident also claimed the life of Tijani's brother, Ibrahim Babangida.

The 1996 Atlanta Olympics gold medallist, his wife, brother, son, and maid were involved in a ghastly accident along the Zaria-Kaduna road.

While his younger brother Ibrahim died on the spot, Tijanni and the other occupants of the vehicle were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Babangida's son reportedly dies at hospital

Citing a close family friend, Daily Trust reported that Tijani’s son eventually died in the hospital as he was badly hurt in the accident.

The source added that Babangida’s wife, Zainab Waziri, had also lost one of her eyes following the severe damage to her face.

“Right now, he is traumatised by the death of his younger brother and his son, who was always with him. His wife has lost one of her eyes because a part of her face was damaged," the source added.

Leadership newspaper also reported that the general secretary of PFAN, Emmanuel Baba Taro, announced the sad incident in a statement.

“This is a difficult moment for our friend Tijjani and his entire family. After the death of Ibrahim, his little son, who was battling for life in the hospital with him, also passed away yesterday (Friday)," the PFAN general secretary was quoted as saying.

The newspaper also stated that Zainab who is a Kannywood actress is in a critical condition.

Tijani Babangida transferred to Abuja hospital

Meanwhile, the source cited by Daily Trust added thatTijanni has since been transferred to a hospital in Abuja where he is to undergo surgery on his damaged knee and other injuries.

He said the maid also suffered a fracture in her leg.

“All we can do is to pray for God to strengthen him to overcome the tragic situation,” he said.

