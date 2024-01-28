Victor Osimhen's grit helped Nigeria break the deadlock in the 36th minute as the Napoli star snatched the ball away from Oumar Gonzalez before setting up a pass for Ademola Lookman for the Super Eagles opener

While Osimhen did all the hard work for the first goal, it was Lookman who stole the show by netting a brace

Legit.ng reports that the Super Eagles of Nigeria beat the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 2-0 to advance into the quarter-finals of the ongoing AFCON 2023

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering sports and football

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - African football stakeholders and fans have been raving about the performance of star striker, Victor Osimhen, who put up a fantastic performance for the Super Eagles against Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Although the African Footballer of the Year was not on the scoresheet, Osimhen registered a courageous assist in the knockout match on Saturday night, January 27.

Osimhen starred as Nigeria defeats Cameroon. Photo credit: @ChuksEricE

Source: Twitter

The Napoli of Italy goal-poacher also tormented the Cameroonian defence all through the time he was on the pitch in the round-of-16 match.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Following Nigeria's victory, multiple fans have pointed out the 25-year-old's passion, press and overall work rate.

Legit.ng captures some comments from X (formerly Twitter) below:

@ChuksEricE wrote:

"Victor Osimhen!! African best player for a reason."

Elvis Tunde said:

"Hate it or love it, Victor Osimhen is an elite baller."

@YemisiKolaa commented:

"Victor Osimhen chased after everything living thing today on that pitch, relentlessly.

"A lone striker he was up there, but he was too much to handle for the Cameroon defenders.

"I'm sure I wasn't the only one who wanted him to score badly to crown it all. The goals will come."

@fimiletoks wrote:

"Victor Osimhen is a handful. His strength and pace will trouble a lot of defenders in the EPL unlike that tolotolo that Arteta bought for £65m from Chelsea."

Asamoah Gyan wrote:

"Osimhen plays with passion. That’s what every country wants their players to do."

Sunday Oliseh wrote:

"Victor Osimhen! Victor Osimhen!! Extremely impressed not only by his offensive runs, defensive work but even on cornerskicks against, tormenting of the Cameroonian defence, but mostly by his leadership and hunger to win! Bravo to our African Ballon D'or."

Saddick Adams commented:

"You see how Osimhen stood his ground and shrugged off the challenge!

"He just didn’t want to fall for a foul. He wanted to have the ball under control. Good showpiece."

What to read about Super Eagles, AFCON:

AFCON: Tinubu celebrates Nigeria's victory over Cameroon

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu watched as Nigeria advanced to the quarter-finals of the AFCON with a two-nil win over Cameroon.

The president, who is in France for a private visit, was videoed seated on a sofa with his aides like Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA), shaking hands with him.

Source: Legit.ng