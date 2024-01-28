Actor and senior pastor of the Fountain Of Life Church Jimmy Odukoya has basked in the euphoria of Nigeria's win against Cameroon in the ongoing AFCON games

Before the match, he made a video praying that Nigeria would win the game, adding that anyone against his wish should not bother to comment on his post

After the Super Eagles won the game, the cleric rejoiced and made another video consoling the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, while taunting them with the scores

Actor and senior pastor of the Fountain Of Life Church Jimmy Odukoya has expressed excitement following the win by the Super Eagles of Nigeria against their opponents Cameroon at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2023).

The religious leader had made a video before the match praying for his countrymen to go all out and win the game on Saturday, January 27. After the Super Eagles won the game with two goals from Ademola Lookman, Odukoya made another video celebrating, while consoling the Cameroonians at the same time.

Jimmy, who is the son of the late Pastors Taiwo and Bimbo Odukoya, and is famous for his role as Oba Ade in The Woman King, said in the video:

"I pray that the Lord will give you peace. Know that I am rooting for you as you sojourn on for the next AFCON. I was looking forward to enjoying Cameroonian pepper, but I will still eat it in solidarity. You know you guys are lions and you are going to be lions at heart. Now that we have beaten you, support us as we go on to the quarter finals. Know that I am praying for you."

Watch the video of Jimmy speaking to the Cameroonians below:

Social media users react to Jimmy's video

Followers of the pastor have commented on his video. See some of the comments below:

@authenticmuy:

"Pastor, you have succeeded in making me fall in love with your personality and what you stand for."

@toluijogun:

"Osimhen!!!"

@beverly_osu:

"God no go shame us o."

@kokunfoundation:

"God heard us and give us the win Proudly Nigeria."

@adeola_orowale:

"Lion at hearrrtttt.... oh God... You still pointed at the 2-0 again."

@shawnfaqua:

"PJ!!! Don’t stop the prayers sir! You get major backing!"

@tagthemagnificent:

"The ‘Cameroon pepper’ part sha. It’s 2-hot."

@the.wndr_:

"Sunday service go too sweet."

@vivianmetchieofficial:

"Chaiiii. Why point at the scores again naaaa. I loveeet."

@chichilz:

"Cameroon pepper."

@_arewahair:

"Especially that second goal, omo that was God."

