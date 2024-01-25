Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering sports and football

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - The Super Eagles of Nigeria are bracing up for their next encounter against old rivals, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 round of 16.

The Nigeria senior national football team said they are focused on the next challenge and are working day and night with their eyes fixed on the top prize.

The Super Eagles are gunning for a fourth AFCON title in Cote d'Ivoire. Photo credit: @NGSuperEagles

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, there are some members of the current Nigerian team who are AFCON-winning individuals. Legit.ng writes on them:

1) Ahmed Musa

Musa, the official captain of the team, is one of the two members (players) of Nigeria's last AFCON-winning team in South Africa 2013, who are part of the current team.

During the 2013 tournament, the 31-year-old scored in Nigeria's 4-1 win over Mali in the semi-final and also came on as a substitute in the final against Burkina Faso.

Musa, although a fringe player in the current team, has been influential off the pitch — as noted by African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen.

2) Kenneth Omeruo

Like Musa, Omeruo won the AFCON over 10 years ago — in 2013.

The Kasımpaşa of Turkey defender played in all of Nigeria's matches at the 2013 AFCON under the late Stephen Keshi as the nation went on to win the competition for the third time.

Later that year he was selected for Nigeria's squad at the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup and played in all of the three group games as Nigeria finished third in their group.

Omeuro was named in Nigeria's final squad for the 2014 FIFA World Cup and started in all four games as Nigeria finished second in their group and were eliminated by France in the round of 16.

He was selected by Nigeria for their 35-man provisional squad for the 2016 Summer Olympics, but did not make the final 18-man squad.

He also made it to the squad of Nigeria’s last world cup appearance, in Russia.

Already, Omeruo is confident Nigeria can 'do it again'.

He said on Wednesday, January 24, after the team’s training session:

“We are confident. After the last game (against Guinea Bissau), we said to ourselves whoever we get next, we just have to keep to our game plan and take it one hundred percent and we can beat any team."

Watch Omeruo's message below:

3) Finidi George

Considered one of Nigeria's greatest wingers, Coach Finidi won the AFCON as a player in 1994. The Ajax Amsterdam of Netherlands legend achieved runner-up and third-place finish with Nigeria in 2000 and 2002 respectively.

Finidi is one of the assistants to Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, a position he combines with his head coach role at Enyimba football club of Aba.

